Vodafone Ireland sees slight rise in revenues as gains offset by mobile

Vodafone Ireland recorded a 0.4 per cent rise in service revenues in its third quarter as sales rose to €236 million from €235 million a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of new regulations covering mobile termination and roaming rates, turnover was up 1.9 per cent in the three-months to the end of December.

Service revenues were boosted by growth in both fixed line and enterprise, however, this was partially offset by consumer mobile, the company said.

Vodafone Ireland, the largest mobile operator in the State with about 1.95 million subscribers said its customer base grew by just 18,000 over the three months under review. This consisted of a gain of 13,000 contract and 5,000 prepaid customers.

Its fixed broadband customer base rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year to 264,800.

“Vodafone Ireland continues to perform well. We are continuously investing in our network in Ireland to provide our customers with an unrivalled network experience to cater for our ever -evolving customer needs, both in terms of high quality voice and mobile data services,” said chief executive Anne O’Leary.

The Irish unit made a net loss for the year of €22.7 million, according to accounts filed for the year to the end of March 2017.

The company’s parent, which is the world’s second largest mobile operator behind China Mobile, reported a 1.1 per cent rise in organic service revenue to €10.19 billion for the quarter.