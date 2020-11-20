US tech company Trust Stamp applies for listing in Dublin

US technology start-up Trust Stamp has applied for a direct listing on the Euronext Growth Dublin market for high growth small and mid-cap companies.

The company has appointed Davy as its Euronext Growth adviser in relation to a possible admission, which will represent the first direct listing on the market.

Founded in Atlanta in 2016, Trust Stamp is a company that develops proprietary identity solutions to help determine whether an individual is who they say they are and that they can be trusted.

“Trust Stamp is a global business with operating bases in a number of European markets and it made sense to list in Ireland which has an excellent reputation as a world-leading base for technology and innovation and a vibrant tech and growth company advisory ecosystem,” said chief executive Gareth Genner.

Should it be admitted, Trust Stamp will be the first company to float on Euronext Dublin since pharmaceuticals distributor Uniphar in July 2019.