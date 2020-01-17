US RegTech company AxiomSL to create 100 jobs in Limerick

US technology company AxiomSL is to create up to 100 jobs in Limerick over the next five years with the opening of a new business operations centre in the city.

The new business operations centre, which will be located in the National Technology Park in Plassey, will initially house technical support and product management for the company’s RegCloud offering, it said.

AxiomSL is a New York-headquartered ’RegTech’ company that specialises in providing regulatory reporting and risk management solutions. Its flagship data integrity and control platform, known as ControllerView, enables financial institutions to create transparent processes and deliver trusted data to meet regulatory reporting requirements.

RegCloud meanwhile enables institutions to securely run an array of end-to-end risk and regulatory data management and reporting solutions on ControllerView in the cloud.

“This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world,” said Peter Tierney, global head of AxiomSL’s RegCloud business.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“This is a terrific investment for the Mid-West region, creating as many as 100 jobs in the financial services sector. An investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the region for additional investment in financial services activities,” said its executive director Mary Buckley.