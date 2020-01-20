Tim Cook reconfirms Apple’s committment to Republic

Apple chief executive Tim Cook reconfirmed the company’s commitment to the Republic, describing the country as Apple’s “second home”.

Mr Cook was speaking at the inaugural presentation of the IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award.

“I believe deeply that our most important work together is still ahead of us,” Mr Cook said, paying tribute to the company’s Irish staff.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was presenting the award to Mr Cook on behalf of IDA Ireland, which is to recognise the contribution of foreign direct investment to the country.

The company is the first recipient of the award, which IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said would become an annual event. “We believe it is important that we celebrate the huge contribution our 1500+ FDI companies have made to Ireland,” he said.

“Foreign Direct Investment continues to be a substantive driver of the economy. Our client companies in Ireland have demonstrated longevity, resilience and continued commitment, creating jobs – the numbers directly employed in the multinational sector in ireland is at an all-time high of 245,096 (10 per cent of the Irish labour force) – and delivering enormous benefits to the national and regional economies. In introducing this award, we are also recognising the achievement that is Ireland’s proven ability to be an enduring partner for businesses with international ambitions.”

Apple set up in ireland 40 years ago, starting with 60 employees in 1980. It was the company’s first operation in Europe, and has now grown to around 6,000 people, making it Cork’s largest employer.