Tech Tools: The Capcom home arcade has all those old favourites

Do you have room in your retro games set up for another console? If so, the Capcom Home Arcade might be worth trying to squeeze in. It’s basically a Capcom logo rammed full of games that include classics such as Street Fighter II and Final Fight and Mega Man: The Power Battle. It has arcade controls, with a joystick and buttons to help you navigate your way through the built-in nostalgia trip, but the connections - including wifi and HBDMI - are all up to date.

