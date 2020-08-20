Tech Tools: Dual screen phone marks Microsoft’s return to market
Duo can double for work and leisure, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
The Duo has a decent camera, with a single 11 megapixel lens.
Microsoft Surface Duo
($1,400)
Have you seen the Microsoft Surface Duo? The dual screen phone marks Microsoft’s return to the phone market since it crashed out with Windows Phone a few years ago. The Lumia range may have met its end but the company is back with something a little more innovative. The Duo has two 5.6in AMOLED screens that fold out into a single 8.1in screen. It can pull double duty for work and leisure, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It also has a decent camera, with a single 11 megapixel lens. The only downside? It’s currently US-only.