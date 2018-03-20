Facebook shares down for second day in succession on data scandal

Shares of Facebook were down 5.4 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, adding to a near 7 per cent decline a day earlier on reports that its users’ data has been misused.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has faced calls from both US and European authorities demanding explanations from the company following a number of reports of alleged misuse of personal data by behavioural targeting firm Cambridge Analytica in the US.

Fears of increased regulation on how companies use data also sent shares of other internet stocks down as well on Tuesday.

Facebook shares closed down 6.8 percent on Monday, wiping nearly $40 billion (€32.6 billion) off its market value as investors worried that damage to the reputation of the world’s largest social media network would deter users and advertisers.

The meltdown cost Mr Zuckerberg $4.9 billion of his fortune as shares closed below their 50-day moving average and just 98 cents above their year-to-date low closing price.

The fall comes after a whistleblower said Cambridge Analytics, a London-based political consultancy hired by Donald Trump improperly accessed information on 50 million Facebook users to sway public opinion.

The company said last month it had 1.4 billion active daily users, up 14 percent from a year earlier.

The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook, while the head of Britain’s Information Commission is seeking a warrant to search the offices of Cambridge Analytica.

The Data Protection Commissioner in Ireland is also “following up” with Facebook Ireland on issues relating to oversight of third parties who access its users’ data, it said on Tuesday.

While all the attention was firmly on Facebook, Oracle was the biggest percentage decliner on the S&P 500 early on Tuesday, falling 9 per cent after the business software maker reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates on disappointing sales from its cloud business.