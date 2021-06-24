Snap Spectacles: More features, less subtlety

I could just about get on board with the original version of Snap’s Spectacles. They may have looked a bit strange, but they resembled sunglasses. The new version, which brings augmented reality into the mix, aren’t as subtle. The glasses are designed for augmented reality creators who are building lenses for Snap’s products, with the display glasses overlaying their lenses. They include two RGB cameras, four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, and a touchpad, in addition to the dual 3D waveguide displays with 26.3-degree diagonal fields of view. These aren’t for sale – yet – with Snap reserving them for select creators.

