CitySwift signs multimillion euro deal with National Express

CitySwift, a company that provides data-driven scheduling and planning technology for public transport companies, has secured a multimillion euro contract with National Express in England to help it provide coronavirus-safe journeys for commuters.

The three-year contract will mean CitySwift helping National Express West Midlands to provide enhanced network planning and optimised routes on 1,300 buses providing 150,000 passenger journeys per day.

CitySwift will be providing the bus operator with accurate bus capacity predictions on a stop-by-stop basis to ensure continued adherence with social distance requirements and to make passengers feel more comfortable.

“The pandemic has meant that we need to restore passenger confidence and ensure we put the right number of vehicles on the right routes at the right times to get people back on board, and CitySwift enables us to do just that,” said Chris Gibbens, commercial director, National Express West Midlands.

CitySwift, whose other clients include the GoAhead Group, was founded in September 2016 by Brian O’Rourke and Alan Farrelly. Its technology, which uses big data and machine learning to increase public transport network performance, service reliability and passenger satisfaction, is live with 8,500 buses in more than 35 cities across Britain, the US and Europe.

The company has seen a huge rise in demand during the Covid-19 crisis as public transport operators try to get to grips with social distancing requirements. CitySwift last year announced 50 additional jobs as it sought to cope with growth. It also relocated to bigger offices in Galway city.

CitySwift has raised €4 million to date with backers that include Irelandia, the investment group of the family of former Ryanair founder Tony Ryan, former CarTrawler chief executive Mike McGearty and Act Venture Capital.