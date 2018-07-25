Smart home firm Smartzone to add 90 jobs over 12 months

Cork-based Irish smart home technology firm Smartzone is to create 90 jobs over the next 12 months.

The company, which specialises in connected smart security, heating controls and home automation, is recruiting for smart home installers, heating engineers, BER consultants, and IT and tech support roles.

Smartzone said its expansion was down to a combination of growing popularity for smart home solutions and a new deal with insurance firm Aviva that sees the smart home solution offered to its customers. The firm also has a partnership with global cloud-based security company, Alarm. com. Combined with the company’s app, the system claims to make Irish homes more energy efficient and cut energy bills by up to €300 per year.

“Joining forces with Aviva is a huge deal for us and has fast tracked our growth, with an ambitious target set of 10,000 Aviva Smart Home systems rolled out nationwide in year one” said founder and chief executive Justin McInerney.

Among the products and services offered are smart alarm systems, video doorbells, locks that can be opened via smartphones, and smart plugs and switches. The company is also tackling the old problem of the immersion, with a separate control for hot water that can be controlled through smartphones or tablets.

The Smartzone hardware products are mainly its own technology, manufacturerd for the firm. The company also works closely with Cork-based PCH for product development for our customers such as Aviva, and also uses some Alarm.com technology.

“We have an extremely skilled and experienced team, specialists in smart home integration and delivery, and are first to market in Ireland with many products,” said Mr McInerney. “We look forward to expanding our team of smart home experts and will continue to develop our smart offering as the lifestyle of our consumers evolve.”

Smartzone is headquartered in Cork, but also has an office in the UK. The firm was established in 2015, and currently employs 20 people between Cork, Dublin and London.