SAP’s Irish subsidiary reports big jump in profits, revenues

An Irish subsidiary of Europe’s largest software company SAP recorded another strong set of figures last year with both profits and revenues rising.

Pretax profits jumped by 32 per cent at Galway-based SAP Service and Support Centre (Ireland) Limited in th 12 months to the end of December 2018 to €17.9 million from €12.9 million.

Turnover, which primarily derives from services for other group companies, climbed €16.5 per cent to €180.4 million, as against €152.9 million a year earlier.

Headcount rose at the subsidiary last year to 1,531 people from 1,411 in 2017 with staff costs jumping to €114.9 million from €99.6 million.

SAP is the largest software company in Europe, with more than 437,000 customers in more than 180 countries. The German-headquartered company recorded revenues of €24.7 billion last year. Founded in 1972, it employs over 98,000 people, including over 1,880 in Ireland.

The company’s staff in Dublin and Galway work across 40 lines of business - from research and development to sales and customer support. It employs staff from about 60 countries, who between them speak 47 languages.