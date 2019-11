Rural broadband: Full list of high-speed internet hubs

Some 300 towns and villages across Ireland are to get high-speed internet hubs while they await the arrival of the National Broadband Plan. The full list of the locations involved is given below.

Carlow

Altamont Gardens, Altamont, Tullow

Saint Lazerian’s School, Kildavin, Co Carlow

Rathanna Community Hall, Rathanna, Borris

Newtown Community Centre, Newtown, Borris

Knocknagundarragh, Co Carlow

Our Lady’s National School, Nurney

Duckett’s Grove House, Carlow County Council, Kneestown, Co Carlow

Cavan

Templeport Community Centre, Cloneary, Bawnboy

Cornafean GAA Club, Cornafean Community Centre, Corr

Drumavaddy Community Centre, Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy

Scouting Ireland, Castle Saunderson International Scouting Centre, Castlesaunderson

Castlerahan Hall, Cormeen, Ballyjamesduff

Mullahoran Community Centre, Grousehall, Loughduff

Saint Patrick’s Hall, Mully Upper, Glangevlin

Killenkere Leisure Centre, Beagh, Virginia

Knocknalosset Orange Order, Knocknalosset Orange Order Hall, Knocknalosset

Maudabawn Cultural Centre, Maudabawn, Cootehill

Bunnoe Community Centre, Bunnoe Community Enterprise Centre, Bunnoe

Clare

Shragh National School, Shragh, Kilrush

Commissioners Of Irish Lights, Loop Head Lighthouse, Kilbaha

Ennistymon National School, Deerpark West, Ennistymon

Caherconnell Stone Fort, Kilcorney, Kilfenora

Michael Cusack Visitor Centre, Moygowna, Carron

Stonehall National School, Stonehall, Newmarket-On-Fergus

Cree Community Centre, Cree South, Kilrush

Kilmurry Mcmahon National School, Drumdigus, Kilmurry Mcmahon

Halla Eoin, Moneen, Kilbaha, Co Clare

Loughraney Kids Playschool, Flagmount, Co Clare

Cork

Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Castletownkenneigh, Enniskeane

An Sanctóir Ltd., Bawnaknockane, Ballydehob

Aubane Community Centre, Tullig, Millstreet

Ballydaly Community Hall, Ballydaly, Rathmore

Dromatimore, Co Cork

Gaggin Community Hall, Gaggin, Bandon

Dromclogh Community Hall, Dromclogh East, Bantry

Whitechurch Community Centre, Farranastig, Whitechurch

Courtbrack Community Centre, Courtbrack, Blarney

Shrala Community Centre, Knockanevin, Kilmallock

T.O. Park Labbamollaga, Labbamollaga, Knockanevin

Glash Community Centre, Glash Bridge, Newmarket

Sherkin Island Library, Gneeves, Sherkin Island

Gortroe Community Hall, Gortroe, Youghal

Inch Community Centre, Inch, Killeagh

Laharn Heritage Centre, Glounminane, Lombardstown

Clogagh Community Hall, Clogagh North, Timoleague

Lisavaird Community Centre, Tullineasky West, Clonakilty

Bere Island Heritage Centre, Derrycreeveen, Bere Island

Ballindangan Community Centre, Ballindangan, Mitchelstown

Ballycroneen National School, Ballycroneen, Cloyne

Coláiste Phobal Cléire, Croha West, Cape Clear

Clogagh National School, Clogagh, Timoleague

Donegal

Rathlin Knitwear, Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

Westbic, Ballymoon, Kilcar

Dunree Military Museum, Fort Dunree, Dunree

Leghowney Community Centre, Leghowney, Donegal

Carnowen Presbyterian Hall, Carnowen, Raphoe

Meenreagh Hostel, 75 Meenreagh, Killygordon

Glenveagh National Park, Glenveagh, Church Hill

Ray Athletics Club, Ray, Milford

Ardnagappary, Co Donegal

Tory Co-Op, West Town, Tory Island

Malin Head, Ardmalin, Co Donegal

Cranford Coole Community Centre, Cranford, Co Donegal

Dublin

Balscadden National School, Balscadden, Balbriggan

Heritage Centre, Ardgillan Castle, Ardgillan Demesne

Tyrrelstown Community Centre, Hollywood Road, Dublin 15

Glenasmole Community Centre, Castlekelly, Bohernabreena

Shanganagh Cemetery Office, Dublin Road, Bray

Fingal Ravens GAA Club, Killeen, Oldtown

Fingal County Council, Newbridge House & Farm, Newbridge Demesne

Man O’War Gaelic Football Club, Yellow Hill, Oberstown, Lusk, Co Dublin

Galway

Killeany, Co Galway

Comhar Na Noileán, An Tra, Inis Oirr

Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Carrowntemple, Inis Meáin

Scoil Caomháin, An Tra, Inis Oirr

Saint Colman’s National School, Tierneevin, Gort

Kilcroan National School, Ballyglass South, Williamstown

Saint Joseph’s National School, Boleybeg, Barna

Briarhill National School, Breanloughaun, Ballintemple

Saint Mary’s National School, Kippanagh, Clonbern

Community Development Office, Inishbofin Community Centre, Middlequarter

Lissoughter, Co Galway

Cortoon Lavally Community Creche, Cortoon Community Centre, Cortoon

Brownsgrove National School, Joycegrove, Brownsgrove

Cahergal National School, Cahergal, Tuam

Leitrim Community Centre, Carrowkeel, Kylebrack

Comhar Chuigéal Teo., Lettermullen Community Centre, Teach Mor

Tiernascragh National School, Longford, Ballycrissane

Ballinakill National School, Ballynakill, Kylebrack

Mweenish National School, Mweenish Island, Carna

Glenamaddy, Co Galway

Kerry

Coars, Co Kerry

Kells Community Hall, Boulerdah, Kells

Gearhameen, Co Kerry

Boheeshil, Co Kerry

Valentia Slate Ltd., Cable Station, Farranreagh

Inch Community Centre, Killeenagh, Annascaul

Valentia Island Community Centre, Chapeltown, Valentia Island

Toreencahill Community Association, Tooreencahill, Gneeveguilla

Saint Fiachna’s Church, Bonane, Kenmare

Kielduff Community Centre, Kielduff, Tralee

Ionad Pobail Na Dromoda, Killeenleagh, Mastergeehy

Opw, Derrynane House, Derrynane More

Kildare

Lullymore Heritage Park, Lullymore East, Rathangan

Saint David’s National School, Piper’s Hill Campus, Killashee

Back Gate Lodge, Kilkea Demesne, Castledermot

Clonfert Pet Farm, Clonfert South, Maynooth

Rathmore National School, Rathmore West, Naas

Stresslite Floors, Hempstown, Blessington

Crookstown Upper, Co Kildare

Bigstone Community Hall, Ballyraggan, Rathvilly

Happy Steps Childcare, 1 Brayton Park, Commons West, Kilcock, Co Kildare

Kilkenny

Crosspatrick Parish Hall, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny

Graine Community Hall, Graine, Urlingford

Listerlin National School, Listerlin, Tullogher

Muckalee Handball Club, Clorinka, Muckalee

Ballyouskill Parish Hall, Ballyouskill, Attanagh

Gorteennamuck, Gathabawn, Co Kilkenny

Saint Michaels Primary School, Galmoy, Co Kilkenny

Tullaghought Parish Hall, Pollrone, Piltown

Saint Aidan’s National School, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny

Moneynamuck Parish Hall, Galmoy, Co Kilkenny

Laois

An Post, Bilboa Post Office, Ardough

Emo National School, Emo Park, Emo

Vicarstown Community Hall, Mulen, Vicarstown

Killadooley National School, Killadooley, Ballybrophy

Gaelscoil An Tslí Dála, Ballaghmore, Borris-In-Ossory

Ballyadams National School, Ballyadams, Co Laois

Shanganamore National School, Shanganagh More, Barrowhouse

Rossmore Killeshin Development Association, Uisean Park, Rossmore

Saint Mary’s College, Knockbeg, Carlow

Heywood Community School, Heywood Demesne, Ballinakill

Knock National School, Spink, Abbeyleix

Leitrim

Aughawillian GAA, Stroke, Derradda

Aughawillan National School, Lisgrudy, Garadice

Killanummery, Co Leitrim

Tea Shed, Largandoon, Glencar

Gortlettragh Community Centre, Annaghmore, Mohill

Askill Community Centre, Askill, Ballyshannon

Drumeela Community Centre, Teach Dúchas, Drumeela

Drumlea Community Centre, Drumlea, Carrigallen

Corraneary GAA Club, Corraneary, Aghavas

Aghanlish Community Centre, Aghanlish, Kinlough

Killargue Community Centre, Gortnacorkoge, Killargue

Newtownmanor Hall, Cornalaghta, Leckaun

Saint Michael’s Primary School, West Barrs, Glenfarne

Limerick

Glenmore Community Centre, The Rambling House, Glenmore

Coolcappa National School, Coolcappa, Ardagh

Gerald Griffin National School, Loughill West, Loughill

Knocknadea National School, Knockadea, Ballylanders

Kidiskool Group, Angelsboro National School, Anglesboro

Tinnatarriff National School, Tinnatarriff, Cappamore

Lough Gur Interpretive Centre, Lough Gur, Bruff

Caherline Community Centre, Caherline, Caherconlish

Mountcollins National School, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

Limerick East Educate Together National School, Dromdarrig, Mungret, Co Limerick

Longford

Aughine Community Centre, Aughine, Moydow

Fermoyle National School, Fermoyle, Lanesborough

Midland Aviation, Abbeyshrule Airfield, Abbeyshrule

Corlea Heritage Centre, Corlea, Keenagh

Saint Munis GAA Club, Clooncallow, Ballymahon

Moyne Community Centre, Old Latin School, Legga

Mullanalaghta Community Centre, Cloonagh, Granard

Colmcille GAA Club, Father Phil Mcgee Park, Aghacordrinan

Ballymore Shamrocks GAA Club, Killeeen, Granard, Co Longford

Louth

Walshestown National School, Walshestown, Clogherhead

Annaghminnan Rovers GAA Club, Pairc Annaghminnon, Newtown

Mattock Rangers GAA Club, Mattock Rangers Community Centre, School Lane

Stephenstown Pond, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth

Clogherhead, Harbour Rd, Clogher, Co Louth

Port Beach, Mitchelstown, Co Louth

Templetown Beach Car Park, Templetown, Co Louth

Killany & Reaghstown Group Water Scheme, Killany Community Centre, Killanny

Saint Enda’s National School, Killanny, Carrickmacross

Mayo

National Parks & Wildlife Service, Ballycroy National Park, Lagduff More

Keenagh Community Centre, Keenagh More, Keenagh Beg

Bofeenaun Child Care Centre, Bofeenaun Community Centre, Curraghmore

Taugheen Community Centre, Carrowmore, Tagheen

Islandeady Community Centre, Rinnaseer, Islandeady

Killasser Community Centre, Killasser, Swinford

Kilmovee, Co Mayo

Finny Community Centre, Finny, Clonbur

Keel Community Centre, Keel, Achill

Killala Business Park, Killala, Co Mayo

Capnagower, Co Mayo

Fidget Feet Aerial Dance, Belderrig Community Centre, Belderrig Beg

Meath

Strinagh And Broomfield Community Hall, Starinagh, Collon

Killallon Community Hall, Killallon, Clonmellon

Tankardstown, Co Meath

Knock, Co Meath

Footstown Great, Co Meath

Meath Hill Community Centre, Meath Hill, Drumconrath

Cormeen, Co Meath

Culmullen Community Hall, Culmullin, Drumree

Church Hall, Smithstown, Crossakiel

Kilskyre Community Hall, Kilskyre, Co Meath

Monktown, Co Meath

Monaghan

Saint Alphonsus Community Hall, Clontask, Drummully

Drumgossatt National School, Drumgossatt, Carrickmacross

Corduff Gaels G.F.C., Corduff, Carrickmacross

Drumhawan Community Centre, Drumhawan, Tullynahinnera

Corcaghan Community Centre, Corcaghan, Stranooden

Early Kids, Carn Resource Centre, Carn

Tullycorbet Parish Hall, Patrician Hall, Corvoy

Mullyash Community Centre, Camaghty, Mullyash

Latton Playgroup, Latton Resource Centre, Latton

Cavan And Monaghan Education & Training Board, Tanagh Outdoor Education & Training Centre, Dartrey

Drum School, Cortober, Drum

Ballybay Development Association, Clones Road, Derryvalley

Offaly

Mountlucas Windfarm, Mountlucas, Daingean

Coolderry Community Hall, Coolderry, Birr

Shinrone National School, Roscrea Road, Shinrone

Croghan Community Hall, Cannakill, Croghan

Kilclonfert Community Centre, Kilclonfert, Rhode

Ballycommon Telework And Training Centre, Ballycommon, Co Offaly

Seir Kieran Church, Bellhill, Clareen

Primo Coaches, Ballydaly, Ferbane

Bord Na Móna, Lea Beg, Blueball

Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly

Roscommon

Tawnytaskin Community Centre, Tawnytaskin, Boyle

Dangan Community Centre, Dangan, Kilmore

Saint Patrick’s Hall, Drumboylan, Leitrim Village

Tibohine Community Centre, Tibohine, Castlerea

Gortaganny, Co Roscommon

Termon National School, Termon, Castlerea

Ballagh National School, Ballagh, Kilrooskey

Creeve Community Centre, Drummullin, Elphin

Carrownageelaun, Co Roscommon

Cam Childcare, Cam, Brideswell

Sligo

Highwood Community Centre, Highwood, Kilmactranny

Coola Post Primary School, Cloonskirt, Sooey

Knockminna National School, Turlaghraun, Ballymote

Scoil Asicus Naofa, Golf Course Road, Strandhill

Saint Patrick’s National School, Fermoyle, Calry

Corbally, Co Sligo

Cloonloo National School, Cloonloo, Boyle

Killavil Community Centre, Phaleesh, Killavil

Cartron Community Centre, Cartron, Templeboy

Dromore West Central National School, Dromore, Dromore West

Achonry National School, Achonry, Co Sligo

Saint Josephs National School, Ballure, Culleens

Tipperary

Killurney Pre School, Killurney Community Centre, Killurney

Moyglass Community Hall, Moyglass, Fethard

Killoscully Community Centre, Killoscully, Newport

Killeen National School, Killeen, Riverstown

Poulacapple National School, Poulacapple, Callan

Killea GAA Club, Killea Community Centre, Killea

Drom Community Hall, Drom, Borrisoleigh

Rossmore Community Hall, Rossmore, Cashel

Curreeney Community Hall, Curreeney, Kilcommon

Aglish Community Hall, Aglish, Roscrea

Waterford

Saint Mary’s National School, Butlerstown, Waterford

Faithlegge National School, Faithlegg, Co Waterford

Ballylaneen Community Hall, Ballylaneen, Kilmacthomas

Fenor National School, Fenor, Tramore

Whitechurch National School, Clonkerdon, Cappagh

Ballycurrane National School, Clashmore, Co Waterford

Kgk Community Centre, Knockanore, Tallow

Ballysaggart Community Centre, Feargarrid, Ballysaggart

Melleray Glen Rovers, Mount Melleray Community Hall, Mount Melleray

Modeligo Community Hall, Modeligo, Cappagh

Kilbrien Community Centre, Kilbrien Lower, Ballinamult

Westmeath

Clonkill Hurling Club, Clonkill, Monilea

Milltown Emper Community Centre, Milltown Emper Community Centre, Sean Doolin Park

The Downs National School, Greatdown, The Downs

Dalystown National School, Dalystown, Mullingar

Rahugh National School, Rahugh, Kilbeggan

Castledaly Community Centre, Kilcleagh, Castledaly

Streete Parish Park And Community Centre, Kilmore, Streete

Ringtown GAA Club, Whitehall Community Centre, Whitehall

Ballycomoyle GAA Club, Robinstown, Castlepollard

Moyvoughly Community Centre, Moyvoughly, Co Westmeath

Saint Michael’s National School, Castletown Lower, Finea

Scoil Bhríde, Emper, Ballynacargy

Wexford

Ballyroebuck Hall, Ballyroebuck, Bunclody

Marshalstown Castledockrell GAA Club, Farmleigh, Marshalstown

Kilmore Quay Harbour Master, Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford

Askamore Community Centre, Askamore, Co Wexford

Solas, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford

Commissioners Of Irish Lights, Hook Head Lighthouse, Churchtown

Raheen Family Resource Centre, Raheen, Clonroche

Duffry Rovers GAA Club, Coolree, Kiltealy

Saint Mary’s GAA Club, Ballycowan, Tagoat

Ballyfad Hall, Ballyfad, Co Wexford

Barnadown Showjumping, Barnadown Stud, Barnadown Upper

National Parks & Wildlife Service, North Slob, Ardcavan

Wicklow

Crossbridge Community Hall, Crossbridge, Tinahely

The Kitchen Cafe, Avondale House, Avondale

Avondale G.A.A. Club, Corballis Upper, Rathdrum

Wicklow County Enterprise Board, Clermont House, Newrath

Arklow Geraldine’s Ballymoney G.A.A. Club, Shelton, Arklow

Knockree Hostel, Lackandarragh Upper, Enniskerry

Wicklow GAA County Board, Ballinakill Centre Of Excellence, Ballinakill

Glendalough And District Development Association, Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh

Saint Kevin’s National School, Laragh, Glendalough

Dunlavin GAA Club, Sparrow Road, Dunlavin

Ballycooge Community Hall, Ballycooge, Tinahely

Ballinacor Community Park, Carriglineen, Glenmalure