Revisit Hellmouth with Irish made Buffy podcast

Now that 1990s nostalgia is in full swing (check out Everything Sucks on Netflix), I think it’s time to revisit the genius that was Buffy the Vampire Slayer and what better way to do that these days than have a podcast by superfans who analyse it in great detail.

Now, fan podcasts fall into three categories: the good, the bad, and the ugly. There are multiple horrendously boring X-Files ones out there and a smattering of self-indulgent ones (see Kevin Smith’s Talk Salad and Scrambled Eggs tribute to Frasier).

Hush: A Buffy Podcast is an example of how to do this genre of podcast and do it well. Limerick-based couple Jess Beeley and John Byrne are Buffy megafans (Byrne even admits to having owned a Sunnydale High School T-shirt) and they are obsessively detail-oriented – every scene is discussed in detail – but it is delivered in a funny and relaxed tone.

Beginning with the first ever episode, Hellmouth, listeners are treated to a mix of the personal and professional; the couple talk about watching Buffy together when they first met and how their daughter is named Willow and they dig up great trivia on the show. Now I know that Stephen Tobolowsky of Groundhog Day played the high school principal in the pilot episode. Ned! Ned Ryerson?!

https://buffypodcast.com