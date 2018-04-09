Revenues up by 57% at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios, an Irish-headquartered London-listed video gaming firm, said on Monday that its revenues rose by 57 per cent in 2017, as it announced three new acquisitions.

In the twelve months to December 31st 2017, Keywords Studios said that revenues rose to €151.4 million, with adjusted earnings (EBITDA) up by 57 per cent to €26.3 million, and profits before tax up to €12 million. Keywords acquired 11 companies during the year.

Andrew Day, chief executive of Keywords Studios, said that the company’s performance was driven by “good organic growth supplemented by a number of acquisitions including two of our largest acquisitions to date”.

“Our organic investment and acquisitions have added significant scale to our existing service lines and extended both our service range and geographical reach, establishing a new engineering service line, bringing additional capabilities in co-development, content management, and delivering services from within clients’ premises, and providing us with a presence in Eastern Europe,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Day said: “We expect to make continued strong progress as we realise the full benefits of our enhanced services platform and with the financing in place to support further organic and acquisitive growth in 2018.”

Acquisitions

The company also said on Monday that it had acquired Cord Worldwide and Laced Music for a total consideration of £4.5 million (€5.2m) from the Cutting Edge Group. Cord provides a range of music focused branding and strategic consulting services to large businesses including Shell, Lego and BT and Laced is a music services company and record label specialising within the video games industry.

Keywords said the deal is in line with its strategy to “grow organically and by acquisition as it selectively consolidates the highly fragmented market for video game services”.

Keywords also disclosed that on March 22nd it acquired Maximal Studio, an audio studio in Sao Paulo which provides voice over recording for the video games and learning industries, for €300,000. The deal gives the company its first recording studio in Sao Paulo to complement its localisation business in Rio.