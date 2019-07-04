Reborn Commodore 64 on the way

C64

£110 (€122.50)

The Commodore 64 has already been given the retro console mini makeover, but a full-size version is in the works. If you yearn for the days when your video games devices came with built in keyboards and had less power than your smartphone, you’ll want to prepare yourself for December.

The “reborn” C64 has had some upgrades though. It uses HDMI to connect to your TV, for example, and you can save your games or load up your own files through a USB stick. Speaking of games, there are 64 preloaded on the device, including Paradroid and Boulder Dash.

https://retrogames.biz/the-c64