Teckro bolsters leadership team ahead of expansion

Limerick-based Teckro is strengthening its leadership team as the company plans greater expansion.

Teckro, which uses information retrieval and machine-learning technologies to help make clinical trials simpler and more transparent for doctors, researchers and patients, has appointed former Icon executive Brendan Buckley as chief medical officer.

Prof Buckley held the role with Icon until 2017, and also co-founded Firecrest Clinical and Open Orphan. He has more than four decades’ experience in academic clinical practice, and has also served in several independent regulatory roles, including at the European Medicines Agency.

Teckro has also appointed Veeva Systems’ Kelly Brown as chief marketing officer and Sandra Blaser as vice-president of customer success. Anita Callan is joining Teckro from Aer Lingus as vice-president of product and Neil Flanagan is taking up the role of vice-president of engineering from Munich Re.

Teckro said the new staff were key to the company’s future.

The new hires come following Teckro’s fundraising round in which it raised $25 million (€22 million) in funding to develop its products further and grow internationally. That brought total funding raised by the company to $43 million.

Teckro is already in the process of increasing its workforce due to the funding, recruiting for engineering, product, clinical operations, sales and marketing.

The company was founded in 2015 by Gary and Nigel Hughes and Jacek Skrzypiec.