Partnership with Limerick tech company to create 20 jobs

A partnership between Limerick-based Hybrid Technology Partners and global business Priority Software is set to create 20 jobs in the next 12 months at the Irish company.

The prospect of a further 75 jobs over the next three years is being being held out as the company becomes the authorised Irish reseller for Priority Software.

Priority Software offers fully integrated cloud and on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) software tools to help manage organisations’ operations, and facilitating remote working. Its customers span industries from manufacturing and wholesale distribution to biomedical and the wider healthcare industries.

The copany said the jobs would include IT and senior IT managers, and ERP implementation managers.

“The partnership is an important development for the growth of Hybrid Technology Partners, with the creation of 20 new roles in the IT sector, and we hope to expand this growth further over the next three years. Since we started in Limerick almost 20 years ago, we’ve expanded the business to include offices in Dublin, and this new business partnership is an important milestone for us,” said Paul Browne, chief executive and founder of Hybrid Technology Partners.

Expansion

“We’re excited to be recruiting at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are proud to be able to play our part to support the IT and business sector.”

Priority Software’s managing director for the UK and Ireland David Greenlees said the partnership was an integral part of the company’s strategic expansion in the region.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, Minister of State for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen welcomed the new jobs. “The Covid-19 challenge has accelerated our insights and thinking on new ways of working and working remotely, which is a major policy emphasis of my Department’s regionalisation strategy,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is seeing businesses being asked to adapt to new ways of working, so it is great to see innovative software like Priority’s being brought to an Irish market in partnership with a trusted IT services provider like Hybrid Technology Partners.”