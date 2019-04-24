Online recruiter Indeed to create additional 600 jobs in Dublin

Online recruiter Indeed is to create 600 new jobs in Dublin over the next five years in a move that will bring the total number of employees it has locally to 1,600.

The company said recruitment has already commenced for the new roles, which will be across marketing, finance, strategy, operations, sales, client services, HR and business development.

The jobs announcement was made by chief executive Chris Hyams at Indeed’s newly opened Capital Dock HQ in Dublin’s Docklands.

Indeed, which opened its first office in Dublin in March 2012 with “three people and a pot plant”, has grown headcount rapidly in recent years. It now employs about 1,000 people locally.

“The office here is now almost three times the size that all of Indeed was at when we first came to Ireland and Dublin has been a huge part of our growth story,” Mr Hyams told The Irish Times.

“We’re very excited to invest back by bringing more jobs to the city,” he said.

The company, which generates revenue through paid-for job ads on its website, was co-founded by Paul Forster and Rony Kahan in 2004 and subsequently acquired by Japanese group Recruit Co in 2012.

Indeed has sites in over 60 countries and 28 languages and more than 250 million people use Indeed to look for a new job via the company. Its dedicated Irish site meanwhile has 3.3 million unique visitors each month.

The Irish arm, which encompasses all the group’s activities outside the US and Asia Pacific, recorded a 66 per cent rise in turnover to €345.7 million in 2017.

With a large number of tech companies, including Facebook and Salesforce, having recently announced big hiring plans, the news that Indeed is also to increase headcount will cause concern given the ongoing housing crisis.

Mr Hyams acknowledged the problem and said the company was doing what it could to assist its staff find accommodation.

“It used to be that talent had to move to where companies were but with the internet that has all turned around,” he said.

“It’s not surprising that everywhere we find great talent that there are challenges like housing. We have obviously worked to try to stay on top of those challenges and provide for our employees in the best way we can,” Mr Hyams added.