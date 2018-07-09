Neueda Technologies to create 200 jobs with Athlone software hub

Belfast-headquartered IT company Neueda Technologies is create 200 jobs over four years with the establishment of a software engineering hub in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The company will undertake software development services for global telecommunications and financial services clients at its new offices in Athlone.

More than 70 members of staff have been hired already with that number expected to grow to more than 80 by the end of the year.

The new roles are almost exclusively for technology specialists including experienced software developers, cloud engineers and agile practitioners.

Neueda Technologies founder David Bole said he was impressed with the standard of personnel applying for roles in the midlands.

“After considering several international locations for our new engineering hub, we opted for Athlone in January 2018 and I can say that we wish we had set up here years ago,” he said.

“With one-third of our current positions already filled, we continue to be impressed with the level of technical and engineering talent available to us in the midlands, particularly considering our very high hiring bar.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said she was “delighted” that the company had chosen to base itself in Athlone.

“This is a young company which has made a strong start in the business and technical training space, having already developed a strong international client base,” she said.

“The fact that 70 members of staff have already been hired clearly demonstrates the availability of talent with the appropriate skills.

“IDA Ireland is heavily focused on attracting investment into regional locations and 200 jobs being created by Neueda Technologies over the next four years is a tremendous boost for Athlone and the wider midlands region.”

Neueda Technologies managing director and site lead at the new Athlone facility Paul Madden said it was “an easy choice” for the company.

“Athlone quickly became the obvious choice for location,” he said. “With the large and growing number of software engineers working in Athlone, there is a real buzz about the town as a place to set up a business.

“The local business community has been very supportive and with current plans to focus growth in Athlone, it was an easy choice for us to locate here.”