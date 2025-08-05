Music

All Together Now 2025: The weekend in pictures

Fontaines DC, CMAT and Wet Leg were just some of the August bank holiday festival highlights

Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg on the main stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg on the main stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Mon Aug 04 2025 - 13:17

All Together Now brought its feast for the senses back to Co Waterford over the bank holiday weekend, with 30,000 people landing on the Curraghmore estate for three days of music, culture and craic. Take a look at some of the images captured over the weekend.

Day 1: Friday

Wet Leg create a splash

Rhian Teasdale brings stomp and glamour to Curraghmore.

Front-row fans at Wet Leg on the Main Stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Front-row fans at Wet Leg on the Main Stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Festival-goers get into the spirit on the first day of All Together Now at the Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Festival-goers get into the spirit on the first day of All Together Now at the Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Meave from Co Galway on day one of All Together Now. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Meave from Co Galway on day one of All Together Now. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Seamus Ryan (4) and Rory Ryan (2) from Co Tipperary hitch a ride on the first day of the festival. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Seamus Ryan (4) and Rory Ryan (2) from Co Tipperary hitch a ride on the first day of the festival. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Day 2: Saturday

Charisma comes to Curraghmore

Country-pop sensation Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson lets loose.

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson performs as CMAT onstage during Waterford's All Together Now Festival on August 2nd. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson performs as CMAT onstage during Waterford's All Together Now Festival on August 2nd. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Hannah Reid of London Grammar performs onstage during All Together Now over the August bank holiday weekend in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Hannah Reid of London Grammar performs onstage during All Together Now over the August bank holiday weekend in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Day 3: Sunday

Pop princess brings a royal performance

Canadian pop royalty Nelly Furtado Says It Right

Nelly Furtado performs on the main stage during the third day of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Nelly Furtado performs on the main stage during the third day of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Sal Heneghan, Nicole Lonergan, Zoran Donohoe and Niamh Hinchy of Biird perform on day three of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Sal Heneghan, Nicole Lonergan, Zoran Donohoe and Niamh Hinchy of Biird perform on day three of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Bob Vylan on the Something Kind of Wonderful stage during All Together Now. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Bob Vylan on the Something Kind of Wonderful stage during All Together Now. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Bob Geldof, Doc O’Connor and Pete Briquette of The Boomtown Rats on the final day of All Together Now, Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
Bob Geldof, Doc O’Connor and Pete Briquette of The Boomtown Rats on the final day of All Together Now, Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns
All Together Now 2025: Blindboy in the Something Kind of Wonderful tent on Sunday, August 3rd. Photograph: Stephen Conneely
All Together Now 2025: Blindboy in the Something Kind of Wonderful tent on Sunday, August 3rd. Photograph: Stephen Conneely
Book Club

Book Club

Sign up to the Irish Times books newsletter for features, podcasts and more