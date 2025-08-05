All Together Now 2025: The weekend in pictures

Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg on the main stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison

All Together Now brought its feast for the senses back to Co Waterford over the bank holiday weekend, with 30,000 people landing on the Curraghmore estate for three days of music, culture and craic. Take a look at some of the images captured over the weekend.

Day 1: Friday

Wet Leg create a splash

Rhian Teasdale brings stomp and glamour to Curraghmore.

Front-row fans at Wet Leg on the Main Stage at All Together Now, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Festival-goers get into the spirit on the first day of All Together Now at the Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Meave from Co Galway on day one of All Together Now. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Seamus Ryan (4) and Rory Ryan (2) from Co Tipperary hitch a ride on the first day of the festival. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Day 2: Saturday

Charisma comes to Curraghmore

Country-pop sensation Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson lets loose.

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson performs as CMAT onstage during Waterford's All Together Now Festival on August 2nd. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Hannah Reid of London Grammar performs onstage during All Together Now over the August bank holiday weekend in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Day 3: Sunday

Pop princess brings a royal performance

Canadian pop royalty Nelly Furtado Says It Right

Nelly Furtado performs on the main stage during the third day of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Sal Heneghan, Nicole Lonergan, Zoran Donohoe and Niamh Hinchy of Biird perform on day three of All Together Now in Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Bob Vylan on the Something Kind of Wonderful stage during All Together Now. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Bob Geldof, Doc O’Connor and Pete Briquette of The Boomtown Rats on the final day of All Together Now, Waterford. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns