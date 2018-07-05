Irish IT services company Paradyn to double its workforce

Paradyn, a group recently formed from the merger of three separate Irish technology companies, is aiming to double its workforce with the creation of 40 new jobs by 2020.

The group, which was established earlier this year through the merger of Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce, said the newly created roles form part of a €4 million investment.

Paradyn said it has already started recruiting for the new roles with positions available in areas such as finance, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, technical sales and support, marketing and business development

The group provides managed IT, security, network and business connectivity services to more than 30,000 users across 300 customers. Clients include GlaxoSmithKline, Eurofound and Cork County Council.

In addition to doubling its headcount, the company is looking to the same with turnover by increasing revenues to €16 million from €8 million currently.

The group said growth will be driven by the introduction of new services in the areas of security, networking and IT, as well as cross-selling to existing customers, new business wins and acquisitions.

“Acquisition is a key strategy for us. We are on the lookout for other IT, communications and information security businesses which can integrate into the company to add further to our unique ability to deliver more secure and easily managed technology infrastructures to our customers so that they can generate a higher return on investment on their IT and communications systems,” said chief executive Cillian McCarthy.