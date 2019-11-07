Matheson turning to technology for its legal services market

Irish law firm Matheson is turning to technology to cement its foothold in the legal services market, creating a new digital services group with experts in artificial intelligence, document automation, legal solutions consultants, business analysts and lawyers.

The company said it was establishing the new division in response to its clients’ needs, with significant advances in legal tech driving the decision. Matheson said it would be able to serve clients needs in large-volume legal work, enhanced legal-process efficiency, and bespoke digital products for the delivery of legal solutions.

“Technology continues to disrupt business models and digital has changed everything – the legal sector is not immune,” said Tom Connor, head of the new digital services group. “The use of current and emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and intelligent automation are transforming the legal sector – and the ways in which we can now deliver legal services.”

The new division will operate across three areas – client solutions, legal process optimisation and digital innovation – working with clients in a range of business and industry sectors.

Among the potential projects for the new division are managing complex, cross-border due diligence processes using machine learning contract analysis software, developing regulatory compliance software, and to managing large eDiscovery projects.

Core legal business

“The continued integration of digital into our core legal business is an important strategic development for the firm – as it allows us to respond to market demand for technology-enabled solutions. In an increasingly competitive legal market, establishing the new group also provides us with the right talent, diverse expertise and the platform in order to be at the fore of the new digital legal economy moving forward,” Mr Connor said.

The Irish law firm was named Ireland’s Most Innovative Law Firm this year by the Financial Times, and made it on to the top 25 Most Innovative Law Firms in Europe.

Collaborative approach

Managing partner Michael Jackson said the establishment of the group reflected client needs and the company’s commitment to a client-focused collaborative approach that combines innovative people, processes and technologies to carry out legal work more effectively and efficiently

“As an internationally focused law firm with six global offices, we recognise that our clients’ needs and expectations are continuously changing,” he said. “We are confident that, by combining our digital services offering with our traditional services and our deep understanding of our clients’ businesses, we will continue to be the law firm of choice for internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. ”