Garmin’s Instinct for smartwatches seems on track

Garmin Instinct €300

Garmin knows what it is doing when it comes to rugged technology. The company has a range of products that can withstand what the elements throw at them, and some can be a little on the expensive side. But Garmin has just added to its lineup with the Garmin Instinct a rugged smartwatch that will set you back about €300. Next to the pricier Fenix 5 Plus, it seems like a bargain. The new device includes support for GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites, a built-in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter, and wrist-based heart rate monitor. It will also connect to your smartphone for notifications, and has built-in sports apps. Plus the battery will last up to 14 days on one charge, which is a pleasant bonus.

