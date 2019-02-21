Keywords Studios acquires GetSocial for an undisclosed sum

Irish-headquartered video gaming group Keywords Studios has acquired Dutch company GetSocial for an undisclosed sum.

GetSocial is a cloud-based software platform that provides a suite of functions that enable games developers to manage social interactions between players and their friends. Clients include mobile game companies such as Ubisoft Mobile Games, Sega, Truly Social Games and Kolibri Games.

Based in The Hague and employing 12 people, GetSocial has yet to turn a profit although it is expected to do so during 2020.

The company works with Android, iOS and Unity apps, and supports interactions on most social media and messaging platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Line, Kakao, Viber, Hangouts, and Kik.

“I am delighted to welcome the talented GetSocial team to the Keywords family. It extends our technology base further, bringing to Keywords a leading edge capability built around the social interactions of players in games, which we hope to promote more widely and develop further,” said chief executive Andrew Day.

“As part of the group, GetSocial will work alongside both our engineering and marketing services teams. It will be fully supported by our worldwide sales team in introducing these capabilities to Keywords’ game developer and publisher clients globally, for whom technology that supports social sharing is an important part of attracting and retaining gamers,” he added.

In a note to investors, Davy said the acquisition “will add a new layer to Keywords’ engineering and marketing service teams.”

Keywords, which is listed in London, provides technical services to the gaming sector. The company last month confirmed a huge jump in full-year revenues with turnover rising from €151.4 million to at least €250 million.