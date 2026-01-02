UK ‘very happy to be a partner’ to Ireland on security, says ambassador

The “threats facing all of us have changed”, the British ambassador to Ireland has said, as she declared London is “very happy” to partner on security issues in the Irish Sea and beyond.

Kara Owen became the UK ambassador to Ireland in September, months after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced a programme of co-operation as part of a desire to reset relations.

Ms Owen said she was “really pleased” to be taking on the job in the context of improved relations between the UK and Ireland following a turbulent post-Brexit period.

She said there was “no doubt” her predecessor Paul Johnston “had a set of really tricky issues to navigate”.

“But it was really great to see him be there for the summit in Liverpool in March last year, and that was the moment when, I think An Taoiseach and our prime minister really set their vision towards 2030,” she said.

“So coming in with such strong political shaping and priorities that have been given from the top level of our government ... that’s a really great way to start as ambassador.”

Asked about her priorities for the role, Ms Owen said: “What I’m seeing is universities, cultural organisations, businesses that are really interested in collaborating with the UK.

“Many Irish businesses are interested in making their first internationalisation happen in the UK – and what’s brilliant is, you don’t have to explain the whole of my country here.

“People are very well aware of what the strengths are of various regions within the UK, and they’re very well informed about where they might want to land – so definitely, growth is a priority.”

Ms Owen said collaboration on infrastructure, energy and security issues were also key priorities.

“I think we’ve had a real reminder through Ukraine that the energy transition and the blessings that we have got across these islands, particularly with wind, offshore wind and onshore wind, put us in a position to be able to harness that for the security and the prosperity of our country.”

She said Mr Starmer and Mr Martin had begun “intensive work” around infrastructure delivery.

“And something that came through really clearly as well, is around how we manage the seas that we both sit in, and that includes both how we use it for energy, but also maintenance of the environment, us understanding what’s on the seabed, and also security issues.”

Asked if there was a perception that Ireland needed to be doing more on the security of the sea, Ms Owen said: “The threats that we are seeing to all of us, have changed and so all countries are looking again to check that they’ve got their security and defence in the right shape.

“And I’ve that’s been something I’ve been really struck by since arriving ... how clear the Taoiseach has been and the Government has been about how they want to enhance defence spending – and I think we’re very happy to be a partner.”

She added: “It’s not just about defence. It’s actually about security of critical national infrastructure, it’s about cybersecurity, it’s about what we do in the maritime domain.”

Ms Owen also emphasised the links between the nations’ creative sectors, which she said are “worth huge amounts to our economy”, but also “make life richer”.

The ambassador is also learning Irish. “It’s hard to describe how enriching that has been. As somebody that’s been connected to Ireland for 20 years, the depth of understanding that I’ve got through being able to tackle Gaeilge, I’m just loving it.”

She added: “When I started thinking about if I was going to pitch for this job, you know, what do I need to be thinking about?

“And so even sort of two years ago, I was starting to look at what the scene was in Ireland, what was new and fresh, and just the sort of explosion of the joy in the Irish language and how it’s popping up everywhere.

“And this vibe that you don’t have to be perfect, but just use Gaeilge wherever you can – mix it in with Béarla if that’s all you can do – but just do it.”

UK ambassador Kara Owen meeting President Catherine Connolly. Photograph: X

Ms Owen said that when she met President Catherine Connolly, they spoke exclusively in Irish.

“She was incredibly kind and patient with me. At one moment I kind of lost a word, and she just waited until I found it again. And so I found that super encouraging.” – PA