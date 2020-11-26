Keep an eye on your heart with the Withings BPM Core
Clinically validated, the compact cuff can perform an ECG
Withings BPM Core
€250
Withings knows about health monitoring. The company has a string of devices that keep a close watch on everything from your activity and heart rate to your sleep. Another useful product is the Withings BPM Core. A three-in-one device, the Withings BPM Core will monitor your blood pressure, heart rate and perform an ECG, before sending over your results to your smartphone via wifi so you can keep a log of things. The compact cuff has a three-lead ECG built in to detect atrial fibrillation, and a digital stethoscope to read your heart rate – provided you can get the angle right. It’s clinically validated too, and developed with the help of cardiologists from two major hospitals in Paris.
withings.com