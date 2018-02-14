Inside Business Podcast: ‘All you can eat’ data proves appetising for Three

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher - or wherever you find podcasts.

Inside Business Podcast

Three Ireland chief executive Robert Finnegan is in the hot seat on this week’s podcast. He talks to Ciarán Hancock about his company’s position in the Irish mobile market, the success of Three’s “All You Can Eat” data plans, the advent of 5G, rural broadband, and sponsoring the Irish football team.

But first Peter Hamilton brings us a round-up of the week’s business news, including rocketing property prices and rents, soaring consumer confidence, and another confounding week in the crazy world of crypto-currencies.