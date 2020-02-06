Indeed renews long-term lease on Stephen’s Green building

Online recruiter Indeed, which has just opened a second building at its new Capital Docks headquarters in the Dublin docklands, is to renew a long-term lease on its St Stephen’s Green office.

The company, which employs over 1,000 people locally, last April announced plans to create an additional 600 jobs in Dublin over the next few years.

It officially opened the first building at Capital Docks at that time with the second building opening last week. The two properties are connected by a covered walkway.

While the new campus has plenty of space for additional employees, the company said it had also decided to renew a 10-year lease on its St Stephen’s Green building, which is next to the Fitzwilliam Hotel and opposite the Luas stop.

“Ireland has been integral to our international growth story, and we are delighted to see our presence here continue to flourish,” said Daniel Corcoran, Indeed’s VP of strategy and operations.

Refurbishment

Indeed said refurbishment of the building, formerly the headquarters of Bank of Scotland (Ireland), is to commence in the second quarter.

Dublin is Indeed’s second largest global location. The company opened its first office locally in March 2012 with, according to chief executive Chris Hyams, “three people and a pot plant”.

The Irish arm, which encompasses all the group’s activities outside the United States and Asia Pacific, recorded a 53 per cent rise in turnover to €528.9 million in 2018.

Indeed has sites in over 60 countries and 28 languages and more than 250 million people use Indeed to look for a new job via the company. Its dedicated Irish site meanwhile has over 3.3 million unique visitors each month.

The company, which generates revenue through paid-for job ads on its website, was co-founded by Paul Forster and Rony Kahan in 2004 and subsequently acquired by Japanese group Recruit Co in 2012.