Derry leave it late and Waterford’s familiar faces prove key – what we learned as the League of Ireland returned

New-look Derry City show signs of quality to overcome Sligo Rovers

Every performance looks better in the shadow of a late winner, but in truth, there was no ignominy in a slow start for Derry City on Friday night against a stolid and settled Sligo Rovers.

Investment and a statement of intent from billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty have raised expectations at the Brandywell. James McClean, taking his first steps as a deep-lying central midfielder, is the face of Derry’s off-season efforts, but he is just one of 10 new faces in red and white stripes.

Another is McClean’s brother, Patrick, who started at centre-back for Derry having lined out for their opponents in the second half of last season. Rovers have had to contend with his loss, and with the departure of 19-year-old Owen Elding, who scored 16 times last year and was rewarded with a move to Hibernian.

Attacking midfielder Jad Hakiki has taken over as the fulcrum of their attack, and with half an hour gone, he found himself with far too much space on the edge of the Derry six-yard box. It was one of Rovers’ new men, Jeannot Esua, who supplied the cross, which Hakiki directed calmly into the corner.

From then on, Derry had control of the ball but did little with it, pottering around the perimeter of a compact, comfortable Rovers defence. Only occasionally did they show teeth. A sliding James Clarke couldn’t quite poke his studs through a flashed ball across the face of goal in first-half injury time. Josh Thomas had the pace to get away from Gareth McElroy in the second, but couldn’t beat the onrushing Sam Sargeant.

Rovers dropped deeper and the gaps in their low block grew more elusive. It took Derry’s right back Alex Bannon to pierce it, shifting the ball past Sebastian Quirk and offering an unlikely effort from distance that found Sargeant’s top-left corner.

With 10 minutes to go, the home side had all the momentum. These were promising signs for Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch, who will be hoping rhythm early in the season can solve any chemistry imbalance in his newly assembled squad.

The winner arrived in injury time through Josh Thomas. Leaving McElroy flat on his heels as he cut inside from the right, the Welsh striker bent his finish confidently into the far corner and sparking delirious celebrations.

An unusual fixture list has Derry City playing each of their first four games at home. It could all look very healthy by the time they have to travel.

Shelbourne's Wessel Speel gets to the ball ahead Waterford FC's John Mahon. Photograph: Inpho

Experience trumps debutants as Waterford hold Shelbourne

Waterford fielded seven new players at the RSC on Friday night, but it was the familiar names that stepped up to deny Shelbourne in a back-and-forth contest.

Technically, Conan Noonan is a new player, given Waterford paid a club record fee to sign him on a permanent deal from Shamrock Rovers in the off-season. Nine goals and nine assists on loan at the Blues last season meant no introduction was needed.

Noonan was a thorn in Shelbourne’s side throughout, setting up Tommy Lonergan’s equaliser from a deft wide free kick and almost repeating the trick for Pádraig Amond late on. He came close to finding the net himself in the game’s final moments, skipping through midfield and just dragging his shot wide.

Much of the talk around Shelbourne has centred on their new partnership with Jamestown Analytics, the bespoke football data providers that work with the likes of Brighton, Como and Hearts.

Portuguese striker Rodrigo Freitas, signed from Varzim SC in January, is the sort of addition that must be owed to Jamestown. He had to make peace with a cameo from the bench, however, as Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien opted for Harry Wood, John Martin and Mipo Odubeko in attack.

Shels deserved their first-half lead. A wild series of bobbling miskicks and a failed bicycle attempt from Odubeko early on ended with the ball falling to Martin, who tucked a neat, first-time finish into the bottom corner for the first goal of the League of Ireland season.

New Waterford manager Jon Daly made a triple change early in the second half, and he can be pleased with its impact. Lonergan’s equaliser was deserved and gives the Blues good footing in their bid to avoid a relegation fight.

Fine margins deny Galway United

Jago Godden’s first goal for Drogheda United came just two days after signing for the club, and served as an immediate reminder of the fine margins that can shape a club’s fortunes in the League of Ireland.

When Drogs face Galway United, it tends to be attritional. Both sides endeavour to limit space in open play, targeting set-pieces and transitions when the opportunities arise, but above all ensuring their opponent is made to work hard for any shot on goal.

John Caulfield will be frustrated, on that basis, with his side’s reaction to a long throw-in as Friday night’s game entered injury time. Only on the pitch half an hour, Godden rifled home brilliantly when the ball broke his way, but Galway’s failure to clear it earlier in the phase was uncharacteristic.

Caulfield has had to reassemble the guts of his squad in the off-season, losing key figures such as Patrick Hickey, Rob Slevin, Jeannot Esua and Bobby Burns to domestic rivals. It will take time to assess the new recruits, many of whom are entering the league for the first time.

Despite that, a battling performance at Eamonn Deacy Park could very well have ended in victory. Francely Lomboto, returning to his hometown club from Sligo Rovers, was eager and industrious in attack, and Arthur Parker looked a real threat from wing back. The latter came close to scoring late on, with Ethan O’Brien blocking his effort from finding the corner.

The critical moment for the Tribesmen had already come midway through the second half. David Hurley, usually very reliable, slotted his penalty wide after Andrew Quinn had bundled over Jimmy Keohane.

A draw may have been a fair reflection of the game. Thomas Oluwa looked menacing up top for Drogheda, as did Warren Davis when he entered the game, but they hadn’t created many meaningful chances before Godden’s winner. As both Caulfield and Kevin Doherty know, however, those are the margins.