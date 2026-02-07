‘I wasn’t well’: Mairead McGuinness on health issues that prompted presidential election withdrawal

Mairead McGuinness said she is feeling good now but felt very weak at the time she decided to withdraw from the presidential election race. Photograph: Alan Betson

Former European commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said she withdrew from last year’s presidential election campaign as a result of a severe bout of post-viral fatigue syndrome.

The former MEP and broadcaster cited health reasons when she announced last August that she would not be contesting the election for Fine Gael.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio’s Brendan O’Connor show, McGuinness (66) said she is feeling good now but felt very weak at the time of the decision.

Post-viral fatigue syndrome happens when people have an extended period of feeling unwell and fatigued after a viral infection. Other symptoms include brain fog and muscle pain that persist for weeks or months.

She said the diagnosis was “a bolt from the blue” and had left her “knocked sideways”.

“Every part of me, I wasn’t well. I was physically drained. I had lost loads of weight. I wasn’t sleeping, and it crept up in me very quickly.”

Asked if she felt burnt out at that point, McGuinness replied: “It’s a good description. It’s almost as if every part of you is raw. You’re not able to do normal things.”

She said she was advised to lay on the couch and “watch rubbish on TV”, which was not something she was used to and found difficult.

McGuinness said that having to withdraw was disappointing, but more so for those who had supported her during her more than 20 years in politics.

“I’m a great believer in what is for you won’t pass you,” she said. “It doesn’t cause me sleepless nights. That ship has passed.”

She said the experience has made her better able to say “no” than in the past. “I now know that no is a full sentence.”

She said she feels “hale and hearty” but that having a wake-up call was “no harm”. She said she realised she did not have to keep up the level of intensity at which she had been operating.

McGuinness said it was difficult to not be able to say she was unwell to anyone for fear it would leak out and derail her campaign.

“I wasn’t codding myself… I thought I was going to get better."

She ultimately informed Fine Gael of her health issue and wanted to inform her family, friends and former colleagues as she did not want them to “hear it on the radio”.

“I don’t think I have ever been at that point before,” she added. “I was emaciated… I was eating but not eating… I was very, very tired."

McGuinness said she did not expect she would run for political office again but did not fully rule out the possibility.

