GoMo hits 200,000 customers after eight months in business

Mobile operator GoMo has reached 200,000 customers, eight months after it first launched.

The mobile virtual network operator, which is owned by Eir and uses the company’s network infrastructure, offers unlimited calls, texts and data for a flat fee every month. Initially, that was €10 per month, valid for the first 100,000 customers. Subsequently, the company raised its fee to €13.

The plans are sim-only, meaning customers need to have their own unlocked mobile phone to use the service.

The network also offers the “roam like home” tariffs all over Europe and the UK, with 10GB of roaming data included.

Customers

“We are delighted to reach the milestone of 200,000 customers after only 8 months in busyness,” said GoMo’s sales lead Bríonán Kennedy. “ GoMo was created to meet the needs of mobile customers across Ireland and this reaction just shows it is the go-to network for customers who want a modern, digital-first, simple mobile service. We’ve seen all types of customers joining, including entire families, with the ability to have up to four SIMs on one account.”

However, in keeping with the brand’s “digital first” docus, customer care are only available on webchat rather than through a call centre.

The network was also subject to a number of complaints to ComReg and an investigating by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland over the claims that the tariffs were guaranteed “for life”.