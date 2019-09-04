Fitbit Versa 2: New, improved model with added Alexa

Tech Tools: It’s a cheaper version of the Ionic, but all the extras make Versa 2 good value

Updated: less than a minute ago

The Versa 2 comes with a bigger and better always-on screen and improved battery life

The Versa 2 comes with a bigger and better always-on screen and improved battery life

 

The Versa joined the Fitbit family in 2018 as the less-expensive alternative to the Ionic. Now there’s a new version, the Versa 2, that comes with a bigger and better always-on screen, improved battery life and has Amazon Alexa built in. But the digital assistant isn’t designed to be intrusive; the Versa 2 has no speaker so, while your interaction with Alexa may be voice-enabled, the digital assistant will respond with text on the screen. There’s Fitbit Pay too, for those who do business with the banks that support the contactless payment method. And the extras are all for the same price as the original Versa.

€200 fitbit.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.