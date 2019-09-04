Fitbit Versa 2: New, improved model with added Alexa

The Versa joined the Fitbit family in 2018 as the less-expensive alternative to the Ionic. Now there’s a new version, the Versa 2, that comes with a bigger and better always-on screen, improved battery life and has Amazon Alexa built in. But the digital assistant isn’t designed to be intrusive; the Versa 2 has no speaker so, while your interaction with Alexa may be voice-enabled, the digital assistant will respond with text on the screen. There’s Fitbit Pay too, for those who do business with the banks that support the contactless payment method. And the extras are all for the same price as the original Versa.

€200 fitbit.com