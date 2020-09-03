First look: Hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

We were all excited for Samsung’s first folding phone. The Fold was a step into a new category, offering users a hybrid between a phone and a tablet that could be neatly stored in your pocket.

But the Fold had its issues. First there were screen problems. Then there was confusion over whether the screen had a protector that could be removed (it didn’t), and concerns about its durability. That was followed by the decision to delay the launch and do a bit of redesigning ahead of the newly scheduled September release.

And here we are, a year later, with a new folding phone. The Galaxy Z Fold2 has made some important changes, ones that justify that hefty price tag a little more.

So, after 24 hours with the Z Fold2 what is the initial verdict?

The good:

The small front display has been bumped up to 6.2 inches from the previous small screen, and the inner Super Amoled display is now a little larger at 7.6 inches.

You can access all your apps on that front screen, but the Z Fold2 comes into its own when it is opened up. Apps now take advantage of the bigger screen, making it handy for streaming video, or reading e-books. And the quality is superb: video is sharp, text is crisp.

Using Flex mode, you can prop the Z Fold2 open at different angles, making it easier to angle the camera for a photograph, or position it for a video call. Not all apps take advantage of that as well as they could, but there are some that use it in more creative ways. The camera, for example, will show you the live view on the top screen, and your previous shot on the bottom.

Flipping the screen out and folding it back up all feels a little sci-fi, but it’s something you get used to surprisingly quickly.

Folded in half, the Z Fold2 is bulkier than your average smartphone, but despite that, it didn’t bother me too much. There are other challenges, such as the size of the screen and how you type on it. The keyboard is split in two, so you can attack it two-handed. It’s surprisingly comfortable to type on, once you get the hang of it.

The not so good:

While that 7.6 inch screen looks great, it’s also a fingerprint magnet. That takes away from the look of the device, but it’s easily fixed with a quick clean. The fold in the screen is also a little more obvious, but only when there is no content on the screen. Fire up Netflix and you won’t spot the crease unless you are really looking for it.

What you’ll probably feel the absence of more is the water resistance. The Z Fold2 is less durable than most premium smartphones. It lacks water resistance and doesn’t work well with dust, so keep this one well away from beaches, pools and any other danger zones.

The Z Fold 2 has a good camera but lacks the advanced zoom lenses onf the S20 Ultra or the Note 20 Ultra. You only get a 2x zoom, which considering the firepower the its sibling phones have, seems a little under-powered.

The quality of the shots can’t be denied though, even if the zoom could be improved.

Overall, the Z Fold2 seems like something to get excited about. It takes the criticisms levelled at the original Fold on the chin, and has made some good changes. It bodes well for the future of the Fold series.