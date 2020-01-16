Fintech-focused accelerator NadiFin opens to applications

Applications for the next instalment of the fintech-focused accelerator known as NadiFin have opened. NadiFin, which runs in Dublin and Luxembourg, is run by Middlegame Ventures, an investment firm that recently closed a new €150 million fund.

Supporters of the accelerator include Enterprise Ireland, Banking Payments Federation Ireland and the co-working space provider Huckletree.

The winner of the inaugural programme last year was London-based Gardenia Technologies, a start-up that aims to improve companies’ bottom-line and profitability through the use of proprietary advanced analytics and systematic working capital finance solutions. It received a €100,000 investment from Middlegame.

NadiFin focuses exclusively on cutting-edge fintechs that use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, blockchain and other “deeptech” tools to create solutions for the financial services market and are preparing to raise their Series A or B round.

Next instalment

Irish participants on last year’s accelerator included Gecko Governance and Corlytics.

Up to 12 early-stage fintech companies are now sought for the next instalment, which comprises two five-days workshops beginning in Dublin and Luxembourg. The first workshop commences in late March with applications for the accelerator open until February 21st.

“We believe that NadiFin is an evolution for accelerator programmes. First, it is investor-led and incumbent driven. Second, the peer-to-peer focus of the programme is ideal for a start-up team to fully digest and implement the curriculum,” said Pascal Bouvier, managing partner at Middlegame.

Mr Bouvier co-founded the investment firm with Michael Meyer and Patrick Pinschmidt, a former deputy assistant secretary at the US department of treasury where he served as the first executive director of the financial stability oversight council.

Middlegame partners have invested over $300 million (€269 million) in early stage financial services companies over the past decade including Ripple, Tandem Bank and CompareAsia.