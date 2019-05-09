Eat, drink and be giggly with Off Menu podcast

Aside from true crime, comedy and food have to be two of the most popular podcast genres. Comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble had the genius idea of combining them with the Off Menu podcast. It’s a concept that could fall flat on its face but Gamble is enough of a foodie to keep the ball rolling in this arena and his chemistry with Acaster makes for enjoyable listening.

The premise of Off Menu is an imaginary restaurant where the guest interviewee picks their favourite starter, main and dessert whilst peppering their choices with anecdotes and funny stories. With stellar comedians including Aisling Bea, Josie Long and Jamie Demetriou, there are laughs aplenty.

Cultural misunderstandings

One particular episode with Jack McBrayer (of 30 Rock fame) works well due to cultural misunderstandings: every few minutes he has to stop and explain something like Georgia sweet tea while the guys try to describe the appeal of black pudding (congealed blood cakes doesn’t exactly sell it). Meanwhile Bea explains how her dad needs mashed potatoes or it doesn’t count as a real dinner (same with my dad, Aisling) and sings the praises of Kerrygold butter.

https://play.acast.com/s/offmenu