Dublin mobile cybersecurity start-up Corrata raises €1.3m

Corrata, a Dublin-based mobile cybersecurity start-up, has raised €1.3 million through a financing round led by Delta Partners.

A number of angel investors also participated in the round. The company said it intends to use the funds primarily to support product development, as well as sales and marketing activities.

Corrata was established in 2016 by Brendan McDonagh, who co-founded and led Arantech, which was acquired by Tektronix Communications in April 2009 for €75.8 million.

The company’s other co-founder is chief executive Colm Healy who previously set-up machine learning start-up Xiam Technologies, which was bought by Qualcomm for €20 million a decade ago.

Corrata has developed a breakthrough technology for protecting smartphones and tablets from cyber attacks.

The start-up’s technology combines network and device level analytics to offer a strong level of protection against serious threats facing enterprise mobile users. These include SMS, messaging and app-based social engineering attacks, mobile malware and insecure Wi-Fi.

“Security conscious organisations are increasingly concerned by mobile threats, but struggling to find solutions which deliver effective protection. Our award-winning technology provides the most advanced enterprise protection now available. The funding we announced today positions us on the journey towards becoming the global leader in mobile threat defence,” said Mr Healy.