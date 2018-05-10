Cork software firm plans 85 jobs for Belfast

A Cork-headquartered software company expects to create 85 jobs in a new development and support hub in Belfast.

Teamwork. com, a SaaS (Software as a Service) provider, was established in 2007 by developers Peter Coppinger and Daniel Mackey and employs 200 people.

It develops online business applications to help make organisations more efficient and has an estimated 22,000 customers worldwide including Disney, Spotify and Netflix.

The company plans to hire 55 developers and 30 technical support staff in the North over the next three years to develop a new product.

Teamwork.com chief executive Mr Coppinger said the company’s new Belfast facility was an “important milestone”.

“For a high-growth technology company such as ours, we have to prepare for the future and possible opportunities, especially with all the uncertainty around Brexit. Being in Northern Ireland will ensure we can tap into the great talent pool on offer and access the UK market in the future.

“This will be our largest location outside of Cork and we’re excited to build momentum in our Belfast office,” he said.

Invest NI support

Teamwork.com, which also has facilities in Limerick, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Buenos Aires, is to receive financial support from Invest NI totalling £680,000 (€770,000) to support the creation of the new jobs in the North.

Alastair Hamilton, Invest Northern Ireland chief executive, described Teamwork.com as a welcome addition to the North’s growing software development sector. Over the last five years 30 companies have established software development centres in the North.