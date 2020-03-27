Denis O’Brien’s Digicel asks creditors to write off some of its $6.8bn debt

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s heavily indebted Digicel phone group is in talks with bondholders about writing off a large part of what they are owed, as the company seeks to lower its $6.8 billion (€6.2 billion) net debt pile.

Digicel said in a statement on Friday that it is in talks with certain bondholders about them exchanging their notes for new securities from entities within the Digicel group.

“If the transactions are to be consummated, the value of the exchange consideration would reflect a discount on the current aggregate principal amount of the existing debt,” Digicel said, indicating that if it gets enough support from bondholders it may use a legal mechanism, or scheme, to impose it more widely.

Debt ratings firm Fitch has previously said that the company would be likely to restructure $3.8 billion of bonds, including $1.3 billion of notes that mature in April 2021, which is the most pressing issue that must be dealt with.

Digicel’s bonds have tumbled in value in the past 12 months amid mounting concerns about how sustainable the group’s debt mountain is following earnings declines in recent years.

It’s 2021 bonds have slumped from to 71.5c on the dollar to 54.8c in the past week, reflecting a growing nervousness in the market that holders of the bonds will not get all of their money back.

“No assurances can be provided that an agreement will be reached,” Digicel said. A spokesman for the company declined to comment on what categories of bonds it is looking to restructure.

Bonds tumbled

The company, set up by Mr O’Brien in 2001, operates in 32 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions. While it had seen an improvement in its earnings in recent quarters, following years of decline, the view among financial analysts has long been that its debt level is unsustainably high.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose by 4 per cent year-on-year to $251 million in the third quarter of Digicel’s financial year, to the end of March.

This was driven by more favourable currency movements in some of its main markets against the dollar, and ongoing data revenue growth, which has offset declining voice sales in its mobile division. It has 14 million subscribers, according to its website.

Digicel has spent $6 billion developing its networks and business, driven by debt issued in the US junk bond market. The borrowings also allowed O’Brien take at least $1.9 billion of disclosed dividends out of the group between 2007 and 2015.

Sources among Digicel’s bondholder base told The Irish Times late last year that Mr O’Brien will face demands to inject equity into the business to demonstrate good faith and personal commitment, in order to get a debt restructuring over the line.

Confirmation of the negotiations with bondholders comes a little over a year after creditors holding almost $3 billion of Digicel bonds agreed to postpone getting their money back by accepting longer-dated notes in exchange for their holdings.

This was described by credit ratings firms as a distressed debt exchange or restructuring, with many of the new bonds that were issued ranking at the back of the queue for recovery in the event that the company ran into trouble. It is expected that these subordinated bonds will be among those targeted in the current round of discussions.