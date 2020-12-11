Customer anger over Eir’s approach to service threatens to overwhelm its reputation

Customers of the State’s biggest telecoms operator were that worn down by its dire service standards, some seemed almost nostalgic for its semi-State past as Telecom Éireann.

A few were so angry they sounded ready to take to the streets. Eventually they took to the airwaves instead with their collective litany of grievances: brutal service delivery standards, a “customer service” department so dysfunctional as to be oxymoronic – virtually impossible to reach, broken promises, weak excuses.