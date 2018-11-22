Cork perinatal research centre in the running for artificial intelligence award

The Irish Centre for Foetal and Neonatal Translational Research (Infant) is competing for an award in Ireland’s Artificial Intelligence Awards.

The perinatal research centre has been nominated in the Best Application of AI in an Academic Research Body category for its work in creating an algorithm that can help detect seizures in newborn babies, interpreting EEG readings at the same level as a human expert. The software can be integrated into existing bedside monitors, providing clinicians with vital information. A clinical trial of the algorithm saw it successfully used in hospitals throughout Europe.

The centre, which is based in Cork University Hospital, is up against Trinity College’s Adapt Centre, Prolego Scientific in UCD, and University of Limerick in the category, which will be announced on Thursday.

“What we do matters to every person,” said Infant’s Prof Geraldine Boylan. “What happens in pregnancy and the first 1,000 days of your life impacts on the rest of it.”

The Infant Centre has a team of around 100 people, combining researchers, and support staff with postgraduate students.

The AI Awards are intended to increase public awareness of artificial intelligence and showcase the work carried out in Ireland. It is run by AI Ireland, a non-profit community.