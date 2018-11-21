Happy little Zzzzzs with Bob Ross

Who knew, back in the nineties, that the softly-spoken, laid-back painter Bob Ross and his happy little clouds would go on to become an internet sensation, the subject of countless memes and star of one of the most popular channel’s on streaming video game platform Twitch?

Ross is a candle in the dark, fetid rage-abyss of the internet and he’s now available to lull you to sleep. Popular meditation app Calm has a feature called Sleep Stories and it does what it says on the tin: each story features soothing voices (Stephen Fry is in there too), soporific background music and slow-paced stories that will have you snoozing in no time.

There are several episodes of Bob Ross’ Joy of Painting available to work their magic. Son of a gun, you’ll enjoy listening to him explain that maybe a happy little squirrel lives beside the trees and if you make a mistake don’t worry because it’s exactly where it should be. You should also check out Wonder, narrated by Matthew McConaughey. It’s alright, alright, alright.

https://www.calm.com/