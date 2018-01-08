CES 2018: Sony adds to mid-range smartphone line-up

As CES 2018 gets underway, technology companies have one challenge - rising above the noise to make sure their product announcements can be heard.

It’s harder than it first appears. There are thousands of companies exhibiting at CES, and each of them is hoping that the exhibition will bring exposure for their work.

That includes the big technology firms, some of whom have already made their announcements. Sony has added to its mid-range smartphone line with the Xperia XA2 and the Xperia L2 set for a fFebruary launch in Ireland.

“Our super mid-range product strategy started out as an exciting new idea based on bringing bold technologies to this section of the market in the most accessible way possible,” said Ciaran Cleary from Sony Mobile Ireland. “The Xperia XA2 is no different, with leading front camera technology first seen in our flagship XZ line.”

The Xperia XA2 range.

The XA2 comes with a 23 megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording and 120 frames per second slow motion capture. For low light, the ISO can be boosted to 12800. Up front, the Android phone has an 8 megapixel camera for taking selfies, and a 5.2 inch borderless display. It runs on the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android Oreo.

The Xperia L2, meanwhile, comes with a 5.5 inch screen, a large 3,300mAh battery, and a 13 megapixel rear camera. It comes with the same 8 megapixel selfie camera that the XA2 has, and will run on Android Nougat.