CES 2018: Cubic Telecom unveils plans for future car tech

Irish-based technology firm Cubic Telecom has teamed up with Qualcomm to develop new connectivity management systems for cars.

The new system will allow car manufacturers and content providers to provide connected car services and work with multiple wireless network operators across regions. The system will bring over-the-air feature updates and applications; and network and vehicle analytics.

It will all be built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem.

“Joining forces with the leading semiconductor company in telematics means that our new Cubic Telecom solution can become widely available to automotive customers in the near future,” said Barry Napier, chief executive of Cubic Telecom.

The company is showing off the new technology at CES in Las Vegas, which officially opens tomorrow and runs until Friday.

“Cars are now platforms for innovation, new business models and services, and connectivity is the foundation,” said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

“Cubic Telecom’s unique connectivity management solution complements our automotive platform to empower automakers with the ability to provide connected car services on a global scale, and the flexibility to work with multiple network operators per region.”