Career site gets boost with Voxpro millions

Voxpro millionaire Dan Kiely has invested €200,000 in careers site Abodoo to help it scale up and expand in the UK and other European markets.

It’s the first big individual investment for the Irish start-up, launched in September 2017, which has also attracted invesmtent from the IDA and open eir. Based in Gorey, Co.Wexford, Abodoo promotes remote and flexible working and plans to expand to the UK and other European markets this year. A free-to-access website promoting remote and flexible career opportunities, Abodoo uses algorithms to ensure both candidates and businesses see only the best results.

“Dan has followed Abodoo since our establishment and, like us, he believes smart working is the future. His investment will support our expansion into the UK and other European markets,” said Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo.

“Dan’s international experience will be invaluable to us as we grow. Candidates are already registering with us from around the world. With Dan’s guidance, we’ll be able to capitalise on this through regional and in-country presence and international marketing.”

Last August Mr Kiely sold Voxpro, which provides high-end call centre operations for tech companies, for about €150 million to Canadian firm Telus International, netting himself and his business partner and wife Linda Green-Kiely a significant windfall.

The couple have invested in other Irish start-ups including sports media website Pundit Arena and alternative legal solutions company Johnson Hana International (JHI).