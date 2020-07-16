Canon EOS R5 & R6: A new perspective on photography

Could Canon’s latest cameras redefine the professional landscape? The company has just announced its newest mirrorless camera, the EOS R5 and R6. The 45-megapixel R5 is aimed at the pro market, with 8K RAW footage and in-body stabilisation, and is the highest-resolution camera in the EOS range. The R6 is more for the enthusiasts, and professionals moving over to mirrorless cameras, with a 20-megapixel still resolution and 4K video capabilities. That doesn’t come cheap, though. The R5 starts at €4,850, while the R6 is a slightly more affordable €2,900.

