Brothers secure €1.4m backing for video start-up

Spirable, a technology start-up cofounded by two Irish brothers, has raised £1.25 million (€1.4 million) in funding from investors including Dublin and London-based Frontline Ventures.

The company, formerly known as Photospire, has developed a platform that allows brands to create video content for use primarily on social media channels.

The technology enables clients to produce personalised video campaigns , using data collated on gender, geography, climate conditions and the personal tastes and traits of individuals.

Recent campaigns produced using the company’s technology have achieved a 125 per cent rise in engagement from users and a 50 per cent increase in clickthrough rates, the company said.

“Our mission is to reinvent storytelling by enabling brands to create millions of videos that are relevant and in-the-moment for each of their customers across all social and CRM channels,” said Ger O’Meara, the company’s chief executive.

Established in 2014 by Ger and Dave O’Meara, the London-based start-up’s clients include Diageo, Domino’s and Unilever.

Spriable intends to use the funding, which was provided by Frontline, Downing Ventures, and exciting investors 24 Haymarket, and True, to grow the company’ s operations in the US.

Following the investment, Steve Collins, cofounder of Havok and a Frontline partner, is to join the company’s board.