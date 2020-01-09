Apple chief executive Tim Cook to visit Dublin

Apple ’s chief executive Tim Cook is to be presented with an award by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin later this month.

Mr Cook will receive the award while on a visit here on January 20th, in

recognition of the company’s 40 years of investment in the Republic, IDA Ireland said.

While Apple is one of the nation’s biggest employers, some tensions have emerged. In 2018, the company shelved a plan to build $1 billion data centre in Athernry amid difficulties with the planning system.

In addition, the European Union has slapped Apple with a multi-billion euro bill, saying the State granted the company unfair deals that reduced its corporate tax rate.

Apple and the Government are both appealing that decision.

- Bloomberg