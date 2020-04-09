TCD to spend €200,000 on Chinese student recruitment drive

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is set to spend an estimated €200,000 on a recruitment drive in China to increase the number of Chinese students attending the college.

The university is seeking tenders from interested parties to put in place “student recruitment support services” in China.

Asked about the impact of coronavirus on the recruitment drive, a TCD spokesman said that “the Covid 19 crisis continues to evolve and is impacting Trinity and its staff and students in many complex ways. At this point it is too early to predict whether, or to what extent, it will have an impact on student recruitment in this area”.

TCD said that its recruitment support services in China would have two full-time staff acting as advisers and student recruitment officers for Trinity in China, with scope to expand staff resourcing. The contracts would last for 12 months with the college having the option to extend them. The closing date for tenders is April 20th.

“We have around 500 Chinese students currently studying at Trinity, among a total number of around 19,000 students. We have students from well over 100 countries studying with us, ” the spokesman said.

TCD – like every other educational establishment in the country – is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.