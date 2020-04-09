Unemployment rate jumps to record 16.5% as lockdown hits home

The Republic’s unemployment rate has jumped to a record 16.5 per cent as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show there were 419,637 people effectively classified as unemployed in March, up from 119,600 in February.

The total, however, includes those claiming the Government’s new pandemic unemployment benefit, which amounted to 283,037 at the end of March.

Many of these people are likely to return to work once the social-distancing restrictions are lifted.

Nonetheless the new headline rate eclipses the 16 per cent recorded at the peak of the financial crisis in February 2012 when 356,600 people were classified as out of work.

“This new Covid-19 adjusted monthly unemployment measure includes those in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payments in the calculation of the adjusted unemployment rate,” the CSO said. “It should be considered as the upper bound for the true rate of unemployment and the standard monthly rate as the lower bound,” it said.

Leaving aside those on the special pandemic payment, the standard measure of unemployment for March was 5.4 per cent, up from 4.8 per cent the previous month, it said.

A breakdown of the figures showed the adjusted unemployment rate for those aged aged 15 to 24 years was as high as 34 per cent. The jobless rate stood at 15.4 per cent for men and 17.8 per cent for women.

“Today’s Covid-19 influenced unemployment rate really demonstrates the unique nature of the challenge we face,” Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said.

She noted that the State’s jobless rate had trebled in a month and it was likely to rise further once this month’s recipients of a Covid-19 payment are factored into the April data.

“Despite today’s stark figures, we must remember this is a temporary health emergency and we must ensure that it is also a temporary employment emergency for as many people as possible,” she said.

Separate figures published last week show the number of benefit claimants on the Live Register, which includes part-time workers, rose by a record 330,550 in March.

The unprecedented monthly increase lifted the seasonally adjusted total to an all-time high of 513,350, which equated to more than a fifth of the working population in the Republic.

“Coronavirus has already caused significant job losses in March and this is likely to get worse in the coming weeks, given how the virus has affected economic activity globally,” Pawel Adrjan, economist with recruitment site Indeed, said.

“But these figures don’t yet capture the soaring number of people who started receiving pandemic unemployment payments since the end of March,” he said. “A crucial question is where the total numbers will peak, and how many of those workers will be able to go back to their previous jobs when the pandemic is over.”