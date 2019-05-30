Stripe beefs up its leadership, dealing with fussy kids and the pitfalls of self-drive cars

Online payments company Stripe has beefed up its European leadership by appointing Google veteran and former entrepreneur Matt Henderson to head up product strategy, reports Charlie Taylor.

Irish investment group Tetrarch Capital has completed its acquisition of Howth castle and demesne from the estate’s long-term owners, the Gaisford-St Lawrence family.

Cantillon ponders what exactly being put on the US watch list for currency manipulation means and admires John Teeling’s abilityto keep on, ahem, digging.

Faced with fussy kids, these women created inspired products for the supermarket shelf, writes Olive Keogh.

RadioSpace, a new €1.5 million national test centre for next-generation wireless technologies such as 5G and the internet of things (IoT), opens Thursday at Maynooth University. Charlie Taylor reports.

Inside Business podcast: Can we build a low-carbon economy in Ireland? On Monday business group Ibec launched its €40 billion blueprint, or greenprint, with proposals including increased forest cover, cutting emissions and raising carbon taxes. But is it ambitious enough? To discuss Ciarán is joined by Ibec CEO Danny McCoy, newly-elected Green Party councillor Hazel Chu and Cliff Taylor. Also, Peter Hamilton has all the big news including car import woes for Irish sellers, Ireland’s position on a US economic watch list and what’s happening at the Quinn Insurance inquiry.

In the battle against international money laundering, cryptocurrency remains the weakest link, writes Izabella Kaminska, yet the Visa network is opening itself up to crypto-funded debit cards.

Ireland can learn from Israel’s technology transfer model, says Frank Dillon.

Mark Hilliard reports on how Intel turned Leixlip into the ‘Silicon Valley of north Kildare’.

Who’s to blame when a self-driving car crashes? While we are constantly told by Silicon Valley geniuses that software will always make safer decisions than a human, it’s clearly not the case, argues Neil Briscoe.

Ansel Misfeldt was determined to make his childhood dream airborne, and he did. Fiona Alston reports.

